Search is on for Arroyo Grande's next chief of police

Arroyo Grande is looking for its next chief of police.

The City states Chief Michael Martinez will be retiring effective May 30.

Chief Martinez has been in law enforcement for 22 years, serving with the Arroyo Grande Police Department (AGPD) since 2005 in various roles, including police and motorcycle traffic officer, field training and school resource officer, sergeant, detective sergeant, commander, and, since 2020, chief of police.

Also a member of the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team, Martinez worked with the Grover Beach Police Department prior to coming to AGPD.

“During his tenure as Chief, he led significant organizational change, strengthened community relations, and embraced the integration of progressive technology and best practices – all while ‘Ensuring Quality of Life',” the City stated in a press release.

Martinez is also involved in many community organizations, serving as a board member for the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, Transitions Mental Health Association and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation.

“The greatest part about being the Police Chief has been watching the development and accomplishments of the members of the Department. I am inspired by the men and women of the Arroyo Grande Police Department, who exemplify the very best in law enforcement. It has been a privilege to lead them as Chief of Police for the past five years.,” Martinez said in a press release.

“He has been an instrumental member of the City’s executive team and has provided invaluable leadership to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. Chief Martinez has been influential in helping ensure that the City's law enforcement agency is a leader in the community and carries out the highest standards of performance. We are grateful for Chief Martinez's dedication to the City, its residents, and visitors. We wish him well in his retirement," City Manager Matthew Downing said in the same release.

Commander David Culver, who has a 17-year law enforcement career, will serve as interim police chief following Martinez’s retirement while the city works to recruit for the position.