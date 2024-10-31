Several Arroyo Grande streets to close ahead of 'Halloween in the Village' event

Several street closures in Arroyo Grande will be in place on Thursday as the city celebrates its annual "Halloween in the Village" event.

From 4 to 6 p.m., city officials say trick-or-treaters will be roaming the Village to collect Halloween candy.

To ensure the safety of its visitors, Arroyo Grande representatives report that the following special traffic control measures will be implemented on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.:



No parking on West and East Branch Street from Traffic Way to Mason Street

No parking at the corner of Mason Street and Nelson Street

Branch Street closed to vehicle traffic

Intersections onto East and West Branch Street, including Bridge Street, Short Street, the Car Corral, and Nevada Street closed to vehicle traffic

City officials say the hard closures will be reinforced with barricades.

During the street and intersection closures, representatives say a detour route around the Village will be Traffic Way, Nelson Street, and Mason Street. There will also reportedly be a widened turning lane on East Branch Street at Mason Street for commercial trucks between the same hours.

Organizers encourage drivers to use extra caution and to be aware of the trick-or-treaters walking in neighborhoods throughout the city.