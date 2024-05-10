'Socks knocked off': Local students rehearse ahead of 'Finding Nemo Jr.' performance

Two local middle schools held a dress rehearsal Thursday for an upcoming performance of a Disney-Pixar classic — and a pair of enthusiastic young performers are raving about its potential.

Students from Mesa and Judkins middle schools spent the evening preparing for their rendition of the 2003 film "Finding Nemo."

Three 60-minute performances of "Finding Nemo Jr." will be held two days this weekend at the Clark Center for Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. The first is on Friday at 7 p.m. and the other two on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"The message it sends about family and friends is going to be really great for young viewers and everything is just magical," said Randi Price, an 8th grader at Mesa Middle School in Arroyo Grande who will be performing as Dory. "The best of Mesa and Judkins drama combined together and it's going to be really great."

"Finding Nemo Jr." is a collaboration between the two schools' theater departments. Marcia Geyer of Judkins Middle School is its director.

"Finding Nemo," for those who have slept under a rock for just over two decades, is an animated fan-favorite that tells the story of an over-anxious clownfish who sets off on an epic adventure to find his missing son, Nemo.

If you've never seen the film, you've surely bumped into one of its handful of highly quoted lines over the years referenced by those who have seen it. ("Just keep swimming, just keep swimming.")

"We have so much talent in this cast," said Evelyn Bendixen, a 7th grader at Mesa Middle School who will be performing as Nemo. "I can't believe it — you'll get your socks knocked off."

Tickets for the performance range from $10 to $15. The show will run for about an hour with a 15-minute intermission.

You can learn more on the Clark Center for the Performing Arts website.