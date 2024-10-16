Son arrested after deadly house fire in Arroyo Grande

Authorities are releasing more information about a house fire and murder in Arroyo Grande on Monday evening.

At approximately 6 p.m., Arroyo Grande police say they responded to a 911 call at a home on the 200 block of Spruce Street where they found a woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told them her husband, who had also been assaulted, was still inside with the suspect, later identified as her son, 29-year-old Alan Fonseca Osio.

Shortly after police arrived, flames broke out.

“At that point, we were very limited to what we could do as far as fire suppression," explained Battalion Chief Craig Angello, Five Cities Fire Authority. "So we took a defensive stance, meaning staying outside of the structure and keeping our distance from a structure while PD worked with other local agencies.”

As the fire burned, the situation escalated further when police say Osio emerged from the house onto the second-floor balcony armed with a knife. He reportedly jumped off the balcony and tried to run away, setting more fires in neighboring yards before being taken into custody with the help of a K9 unit.

First responders treated the injured woman and transported her to a local hospital, but her husband died at the scene.

Osio has faced multiple criminal charges in the past, including battery, attempted kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Arroyo Grande Police Commander David Culver says the investigation into Monday's incident is still active and ongoing.

“We don't know what the motive was, why he did this, but we do believe it was intentionally directed towards the victims," Culver said.

Neighbors, like Ray Zellous, are shocked by what happened.

“This is my community. I mean, I'm really from Detroit, Michigan, so there it happens a lot — a lot of fire, a lot of violence, the murders. But in this small community, it's a bit of an eye-opener," Zellous said.

Osio remains behind bars at San Luis Obispo County Jail. He was booked on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson.