Students bring 'Hello, Dolly!' to Central Coast — 'eye-opening experience,' young performer says

Students in Arroyo Grande were rehearsing Wednesday night ahead of their big performances of the Broadway classic "Hello, Dolly!" this week.

The musical follows matchmaker Dolly Levi on her quest for love and adventure on the streets of New York City.

It's the first time the students from Arroyo Grande High School have performed the musical. Rehearsals began back in late January.

"To get on the stage and to perform the show is like just really awesome," said Olivia McDonald, a junior at the high school who will be performing as Dolly Levi. "It's like an eye-opening experience."

Over 28 cast members and 20 musicians are involved, each committing hundreds of hours to the show, which will be performed on one of the largest sets ever built by the technical theater class.

"It's always really cool to see all the different parts of the show," McDonald continued. "All of the costumes, the sets and all the lights and everything come together. It's really a beautiful moment and it's really awesome."

The show will run four total times this week. One each on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and one on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $14 to $20. Those can be purchased on the Clark Center for the Performing Arts website. The show will run for about two hours including an intermission.

"Everything we have put into the show, we try and make it as unique as possible," McDonald said. "I think that we have done an awesome job in doing that and it’s really a show of its own."