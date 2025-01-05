'The kids love it': Families spend first weekend of 2025 at Pokémon Party

On Saturday morning, community members gathered for a Pokémon Party hosted at the Arroyo Grande Library.

Kids showed off their cards, traded their collections with other people, and took part in games and crafts.

One organizer tells KSBY the event is popular among many locals.

"This is our third Pokémon Party that we've had, and every time, we have really great attendance. The kids love it. They get connected to their peers while they're out of school. Parents have a lot of fun getting engaged and doing activities with the kids," Margaret Kensinger-Klopfer, the regional manager of South County Libraries, said.

A full list of upcoming events at local libraries can be found on the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries website.