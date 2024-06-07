Turning pain into purpose, organization spreads the word on suicide prevention

“He always brought joy and life to other people. He was really the one that would pull other people out of hard times,” says Cindy Kullman of her son, Mikey. “Mikey really was an artist. A natural-born artist."

In 2019, Kullman was taken by surprise when her family lost Mikey to suicide at the age of 20.

“Often, people do have signs. Maybe somebody actually has a diagnosed mental illness," Kullman says. "We had no signs that Mikey had that.”

She’s one of the many who’ve lost a loved one the same way.

“Sometimes the happiest person on the outside is struggling deep within," Kullman says.

Brita Connelly from the County of San Luis Obispo’s Behavioral Health Department shares more on how to open up conversations regarding mental health.

"We need a lot of people educated about knowing the signs that someone may be having suicidal ideation and how to intervene and ask the question directly," Connelly says.

In California, statistics show suicide rates are rising, and in San Luis Obispo County, the numbers are even higher.

“With being part rural community, we see that some people are a little more isolated and that can impact someone's mental health because maybe they're lacking connection to their community and hobbies and friends and family," Connelly explains. "That can impact, as well as access to appropriate care.”

After Mikey’s death, Kullman wanted to channel her grief into helping others.

“We're definitely going to turn our pain into purpose," Kullman says.

In 2020, she founded the non-profit organization "Knowing You Matter."

“Our message is, you belong here," Kullman says. "You matter and there is hope for your life. There is purpose for you. That's the message.”

By sharing her story and organizing free support groups, she aims to raise suicide awareness while promoting emotional health and wellness in the community.

“Promoting suicide prevention can save someone else's life and heal that individual at the same time," Connelly says.

Multiple resources and trained crisis counselors are available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988.

But Connelly notes that the conversation and awareness need to grow.

“We need to be able to get vulnerable,” she says.

Kullman hopes her organization is creating a safe space for just that.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's available resources for suicide prevention, click here.