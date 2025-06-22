Unplanned outage leaves 1,500 without power in Arroyo Grande

1,505 Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) customers in east Arroyo Grande were left without power Sunday morning after an unplanned outage in the area.

The utility company says the outage was reported at 10:39 a.m.

According to the PG&E Outage Center, the outage extends east of State Route 227 and north of Newsom Springs Road, stopping just south of Biddle Regional Park.

PG&E officials estimate that power will be restored in the area by 3:45 p.m.

Crews are reportedly working to find the cause of the outage.