As pickleball popularity surges, so do injuries

Pickleball continues to explode in popularity across the Central Coast, but along with the fun, doctors are seeing a rise in injuries. Local orthopedic experts say the uptick in court-related aches and pains is worth paying attention to.

To learn more, we visited Avila Bay Athletic Club, where members of all ages gather to play.

“It helps with reflexes, general conditioning, hip and core strength, and balance,” said Dr. Jonathan Fow, an orthopedic surgeon with Dignity Health. “But at the same time, you should work your way up.”

Dr. Fow says he’s treated an increasing number of pickleball injuries, ranging from minor sprains to more serious overuse and fall-related injuries.

“We see everything from young adults to people in their 80s,” he added. “Sometimes the injuries are new, and sometimes it’s an aggravation of something preexisting.”

Tips for staying safe while playing pickleball from Dr. Fow:



Start slow: if you’re new to the game or returning from injury

Wear proper shoes: with ankle support

Warm up thoroughly: with dynamic stretches and light cardio

Listen to your body: if something hurts, don’t push through it

Hydrate and take breaks: to avoid fatigue-related falls

For more wellness tips, visit Dignity Health’s website.

