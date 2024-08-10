El Camino Homeless Organization needs more volunteers, especially for meal teams

The El Camino Homeless Organization is in crucial need of volunteers.

The president and CEO of the nonprofit, Wendy Lewis, told KSBY News that meal teams are especially needed as they help provide and serve a nourishing meal at each of the ECHO locations year-round.

ECHO operates two shelters in north San Luis Obispo County. Each provides meals and a safe and secure place to stay overnight for families and individuals.

Lewis says the nonprofit provides about 400,000 meals each year.

She says working with volunteers saves about $1.5 million a year. But even more help is needed.

“We love our volunteers,” said Lewis. “Our meal teams that come in at 4:30 p.m. and still serve a meal at 5 p.m. They have been doing this for over 20 years and we are in critical need to add some more of those teams.”

The nonprofit also provides other essential services like showers, laundry facilities, and clean clothing.

Clients who stop by for the meal service can dine in or take their meal to-go.

We asked one volunteer about their rewarding experience of volunteering for ECHO.

“Most of the conversations that I can have with anybody that comes through [here],” said Sarah Baragg, an ECHO volunteer. “It's a great experience. I feel like it's a good way to boost your own self-confidence and get to know different people in the community."

Another volunteer says she’s been assisting the nonprofit for many years and keeps showing up for those in need.

“I’ve been doing this for about 15 years,” said Joyce Baird, an ECHO volunteer. “I wanted to help out people who needed help and it was important and it was every bit as rewarding for me as it was for that is for them.”

Senator John Laird stopped by ECHO in Atascadero to tour the facility and meet the volunteers.

“This has amazing community support and it's making a fundamental difference,” said Sen. Laird. “I got money in the budget for their food operation in Paso Robles and just really have tried to support them because they're doing such a good job.”

Laird says even those not from North County are still eligible to get a free meal.

“Echo still serves the meals and it's a way to build that trust,” said Laird.

Baird says volunteering can be a good way to give back to your community and get a better understanding of the issues surrounding homelessness.

If you’re interested in getting involved with ECHO, you can learn more on the organization's website.