Annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge in Avila Beach brings business to coastal storefronts

With 2024 now upon us, some thrill-seekers kicked off the new year with a Polar Bear Plunge at Avila Beach.

One local restaurant says the annual tradition also comes with an essential boost in business.

While large crowds gathered along the shoreline awaiting the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge, Rachelle Kidd and her restaurant staff at the Custom House were kept busy serving up seafood.

“As you can see, everything is busy! It is almost like summer around here,” Kidd said.

She says the small beach town of Avila is oftentimes a forgotten hidden gem for visitors, making events like the Polar Bear Plunge a prime opportunity for bringing exposure to local businesses.

“I have so many guests that don’t even know that Avila Beach is here,” Kidd said. “They have gone to Pismo for years, and this is a new discovery for them.”

Savannah Parsons is visiting Avila Beach for the first time from Northern California and says while the water was too cold for her to take part in the Polar Bear Plunge, it has given her time to explore the many storefronts along the coastline.

“It is super small, but it is a really cute area. The weather is nice, the people are really nice around here. It has just been a lot of fun,” Parsons told KSBY.

Chris Sotille of Ventura County was one of the hundreds who braved the chilly waves for the thrill.

“I am sure the Polar Plunge will bring more business to the area. I noticed the other day that the street was flooded with water. I am glad to see that it is drained out now. I think this is great — gathering everyone together in one place,” he said.

With the increased crowds for New Year’s Day, Kidd says she called in for additional staff to help out with the afternoon rush.

“I love it! The more people that come out, the more people find out that we are here and become a part of this. It is just wonderful,” she added. “There is no better way to kick off 2024.”

Other businesses we spoke with say the rainy weather seen last week put a bit of a damper on foot traffic during the Christmas weekend, but that the turnout seen on New Year’s Day was enough to set 2024 off on the right track.