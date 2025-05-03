Avila Beach businesses share how they are dealing with the boil water notice

While the boil water notice issued on Wednesday by county officials was lifted on Friday in some parts of the Five Cities, it still remains in place for Avila Beach and Pismo Beach.

KSBY News spoke with community members about how they are dealing with the ongoing public health issue.

“We haven't been able to use any water in the whole establishment,” said Avila Market employee Lyndsey Blaume.

Blaume says the ongoing boil water notice has impacted them.

County officials advise those who remain under the boil water order to use bottled water or boil their water.

But Blaume says boiling water at the market has been an inconvenience.

“We do have our açaí stations, so everything we have to boil when it comes to our produce, when we're able to cut our fruit, we have to boil the water first,” said Blaume. “It's just been a very big inconvenience. It's just a lot of frustration with the customers as to why we can't give them coffee or water cups or anything of that sort."

KSBY News talked to Peloton Cellars Winery, and the tasting room attendant told us that they have had to use an electric skillet to boil water to clean their wine glasses.

“Every glass we wash has to go through that boiling water process,” said Jack Kesselring, Peloton Cellars Winery Tasting Room attendant. “And it adds at least 10 minutes to every single hour or so just to get the water boiled and instead of just using the sink. So it gets really annoying really quickly.”

Pismo Beach resident, Susan Zimmerman, was visiting Avila Beach Friday afternoon, and said she’s been boiling water at her home.

“It is an inconvenience a little bit,” said Zimmerman. “But we boiled, what, five pots, I think, of water just to keep around, just in case.”

While a boil water order remains in effect for Avila Beach and Pismo Beach, businesses are hopeful it will be over soon.

“I heard that it's getting better and a lot of the Five Cities area, and so I'm just hoping we get the all clear soon,” said Kesselring.

When the boil water notice is lifted, county officials say they will alert affected residents by Reverse 911 and ALERTSLO.