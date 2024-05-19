Avila Lighthouse Suites partners with CAPSLO to honor National Foster Care Month

Avila Lighthouse Suites and CAPSLO teamed up to put together an event entirely run by volunteers to give back to the foster care community on Saturday.

Foster children, foster parents and their biological children came together at Saturday's foster care event. They had the chance to tour the local aquarium, step inside first responder vehicles, pet a snake, dance along with a DJ, and enjoy food from different caterers.

“People gave away their time, their energy, their product completely for free," said Christopher Oh of Avila Lighthouse Suites." So it was all donation-based and we're so, so thankful for all of our partners in the community that came together and helped these families."

May is National Foster Care Month. Representatives of Avila Lighthouse Suites have friends and family members who were part of the foster care system and that sparked the idea to create an annual event for our local foster youth.

“I think the most important thing in this world is taking care of our kids and making sure that every kid has a home," Oh added.

“We had our barbecue-style menu and we did the mac and cheese for the kids," said Michael Carollo, owner of Oak Pit Catering. "Nice braised meatballs, cornbread, beans and some smoked chicken for today."

“A couple of little kids come up and ask for songs and say, 'I like what you're doing'," said John Ortiz with DJ Music Makers. "They wanted to see what was going on. It was kind of fun.”

“They were very excited," said Megan McKiernan with For Goodness Cakes. "It was hard for them to decide because there were so many great choices. Our bakers did such a great job.”

Both CAPSLO and Avila Lighthouse Suites hope to make this an annual event and are confident in the idea because it was entirely community-driven and proved to be a success for all involved.

Those that donated their time for the foster care event included Charles Paddock Zoo, DJ Music Makers, Oak Pit Catering, For Goodness Cakes, staff at Avila Lighthouse Suites, CAL FIRE, the San Luis Obispo Fire Department, the Department of Social Services, and CAPSLO.