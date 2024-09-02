Beachgoers celebrate Labor Day on the Central Coast

Many people had a day off from work or school for Labor Day and spent it at Avila Beach.

“I like having another day off so I'm not that tired and I'm ready to go to school,” said Benjamin Riley, a San Luis Obispo resident who was visiting Avila Beach on Monday.

“I had the day off. I'm an elementary school principal and it's great to have a three-day weekend but I look forward to going back to school and being with the kids,” said Eric Lowry, from the Central Valley.

The first Labor Day holiday observed in the U.S. was on Sept. 5, 1882, according to the Department of Labor.

“We’re going to boogie board,” Riley said.

“Taking time off, taking a rest, and having fun with your family,” said Vilma de Jesus, visiting from Fresno.

A spontaneous Labor Day trip to the Central Coast is just what she had in mind waking up at five in the morning to barbecue at the beach.

“It's like really quick planning and we can just pack whatever food we have in the fridge,” de Jesus said.

With beaches packed on the Central Coast, many enjoyed this “unofficial end of summer”.

