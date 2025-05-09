Watch Now
Bike Month gears up in Shell Beach

Bike Month is an invitation to connect with community at SLO County events organized by local businesses and organizations.
May is Bike Month. And one local real estate company is gathering bikers in the community for a sunset ride in Shell Beach.

Today Shell Beach riders started at Andrews and Associates, went to Zorros Cantina, then over to Shell Beach Brewhouse for some snacks and drinks before riding down Montecito Avenue to enjoy the sunset.

“Try and enjoy Bike Month. There's something going on every day this month, and it's super exciting to see the community do different, different events that kind of bring the community and the families together, " says Maaleea Quirk, Bike Month event organizer.

There are many other bike month events across San Luis Obispo County for the rest of the month. You can learn more by clicking here.

