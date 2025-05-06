Bob Jones Trail scheduled for tree trimming

The Bob Jones Trail is in need of a trim.

Starting Tuesday, May 13, PG&E Vegetation Management crews will be conducting annual routine tree maintenance on a one-mile section of the trail.

The Bob Jones Trail will be closed from Ontario Road to San Luis Bay Drive each day from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through May 15, or until the work is complete.

Officials from the County of San Luis Obispo say they want to give locals enough notice to plan their trail visits around the temporary closures.

Along with trail closures, parking restrictions will also be in place. Patrons should avoid the area during working hours to allow crews to safely perform the work.

