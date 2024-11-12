Campers visit Avila Beach RV sites before planned Saturday closure

For many Avila Beach visitors, the Woodyard and Nobi Point RV camping sites hold special memories.

“We actually got married right up over here on Babe Lane 13 years ago today," said Jared Pickens, Paso Robles resident. "Plus, it's the coastal camping. You can't beat it for what it is. “

“It's a beautiful area, gorgeous view. Where else can you park by the ocean?" said Steve Scudder, Arroyo Grande resident.

“Can't beat it. Price is just right,” added Russel Urquhart, Santa Maria resident.

With these campsites set to close on Saturday, many people returned for one last visit.

“Last fling. This is our last week. It's very emotional," Scudder said.

Due to concerns from the California Coastal Commission that the camping sites block the public’s view of the ocean, these spots will be turned into free public-access areas.

The last time KSBY spoke with the Port San Luis Harbor District, they said they were considering filing for an extension, but the Coastal Commission informed KSBY by email last week that “there has been no official request from the Port to amend its master plan.”

By Monday afternoon, the Port had not yet confirmed with KSBY whether an extension had been filed.

As campers wait for answers, many hope Port San Luis will secure an extension since they say the nearby Flying Flags RV campsite is too expensive.

"Flying Flags is twice as much," Urquhart said.

According to Flying Flags' website, prices start at $74 per night for a dry hook-up site, but there are different minimum stays required depending on the season. Woodyard and Nobi Point dry camping starts at $78 with no minimum stay.

“This is much more reasonable, even though it's just dry camping. It's much, much pricier up there," Scudder said.

Another concern for visitors is the Port’s potential financial loss if the RV sites close permanently. The most recent Activity Reportshows these campsites brought in over $76,000 this year, $10,000 more than the revenue from Flying Flags.

“Are they going to raise fees on the restaurants and stuff like that to make up the revenue?" Urquhart asked.

While there’s no final decision yet, some still have hope.

“It's really unfortunate that this is our last trip here. We're hoping for the extension," Pickens said.