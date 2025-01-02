Celebrating the new year at the Avila Beach Polar Bear Plunge

A large crowd gathered on the sand at noon on New Year's Day for the annual Avila Beach Polar Bear Plunge.

Participants took a dip in the chilly ocean water to celebrate the start of 2025.

Organizers say the yearly event celebrates fitness, nature and camaraderie and encourages people to visit Avila Beach businesses during what's usually a slower time of the year.

The Avila Beach Polar Bear Plunge started in 2013 when two friends from Shell Beach decided to ring in the new year by taking a dip on January 1.

Organizers say the gathering has been attracting new participants ever since.

