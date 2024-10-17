Central Coast Aquarium offers hands-on learning for homeschool students

Children visiting the Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach on Wednesday weren't on a field trip. It was just another day of homeschooling.

Breanna Walsh, the aquarium's Exhibit Hall Manager and Volunteer Coordinator, is also a mother of six and was homeschooled herself. Now, she’s chosen a hybrid option for her own children.

“I found it was a good fit for my children. They have a few days at school to get that typical classroom experience and then also a couple days at home where they have more quiet, focused learning," Walsh said.

Homeschooling has grown since the pandemic. Nearly 6% of school-aged children were homeschooled during the last school year, compared to just 2.8% in 2019, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Families who homeschool can design their own curriculum or use pre-designed curriculum tailored to their children's needs and interests.

“I like how I can do my school at home or, like, maybe go to something in the morning and then come back and do it," said Landon Plascencia, 6th grader.

But despite its growth, Thrive Academy Homeschool owner Vikky Mullin says there are still misconceptions.

“A lot of people have the misconception that they don't socialize, but you're going to see that we do socialize with each other and with other people, and they can communicate with adults well,” Mullin said.

She says programs like the Central Coast Aquarium's Quest Discovery Labs for homeschool students offer both learning and socialization opportunities.

“We have some students that come in here, they have field trips come from the valley and things like that, and it's the first time that student has ever seen the ocean, and so it's amazing to see that discovery," Walsh said.

For some, it sparks a lifelong passion, like it did for 12th grader Erica Stanley.

“I think I want to go out of state, go to Texas," Stanley said. "The Texas A&M has its own campus for marine biology devoted to that, so I think I want to go into that.”

At the Central Coast Aquarium, hands-on experiences like these make learning come alive for students.

“That's been incredible, and just to see the light, you know, that light turn on in their eyes as they make some of these discoveries," Walsh said.

To learn more about the Quest Discovery Lab at the Central Coast Aquarium, click here.