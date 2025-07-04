Dogs take part in Avila Beach holiday parade

A Fourth of July parade took place in Avila Beach Friday, featuring man’s best friend.

The parade, which began on San Miguel Street and ended on the promenade, included a costume contest.

“We came out. We actually Googled dog parades in the area and we found that Avila is having one today, so we came out here for the pancake breakfast and got a costume for our pug and came out here to enjoy the other dogs," said participant Ben Jacobson.

All participants received a goodie bag of treats and a participation ribbon for entering.