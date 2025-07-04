Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityAvila Beach

Actions

Dogs take part in Avila Beach holiday parade

Doggie parade.jpg
KSBY
Doggie parade.jpg
Posted

A Fourth of July parade took place in Avila Beach Friday, featuring man’s best friend.

The parade, which began on San Miguel Street and ended on the promenade, included a costume contest.

“We came out. We actually Googled dog parades in the area and we found that Avila is having one today, so we came out here for the pancake breakfast and got a costume for our pug and came out here to enjoy the other dogs," said participant Ben Jacobson.

All participants received a goodie bag of treats and a participation ribbon for entering.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community