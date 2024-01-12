Have a camera? How you can help Cal Poly researchers study sea level rise

Serena Lee is an Australian oceanographer and avid surfer who made a significant move a year ago, traveling to California's Central Coast to continue her ocean studies.

“It's just been a brilliant career for me because I'm an outdoorsy person, but I can use those skills in physics and math to help the environment that I love and to be in the environment that I love,” Lee said.

For over a decade, Lee has dedicated her research to understanding sea level rise and its impact on coastal communities.

“Researchers will be able to use the data that we're collecting to look at the really long-term trends,” she said.

By working with students at Cal Poly, her department has developed affordable instruments to fill the gaps in their database.

While a tide gauge installed by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) at the Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach costs up to $30,000, students at Cal Poly have engineered a $300 model that does a similar job.

“They're just enthusiastic, so intelligent and smart and engaged and they really want to make a difference to their community,” Lee said.

While taking advantage of the King Tides hitting our coast this week, Lee is collaborating with the Coastal Commission and encouraging community involvement through the California King Tides Project, another way they can fill in data gaps.

“You don't have to have special equipment or special knowledge about coastal processes or anything like that," Lee said. "All you need really is a camera, and you might have one on your phone.“

Beachgoers like Lazanne Mustain who frequently visits the shore, has been snapping photos recently and upon learning about the study is excited to be involved.

“I think a lot of people would enjoy participating,” Mustain said.

Lee is hopeful for more engagement and remains dedicated to advancing research for the community's benefit.

“I think the hope comes from people's willingness to get engaged and try to contribute as well,” she said.