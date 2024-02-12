How one organization is helping people with special needs access the coastline in Avila Beach, Morro Bay

Avila Beach is just one area locally where you can find wheelchairs designed to give people with special needs access to the beach in a whole new way.

Jack’s Helping Hand started the Beach Mobility for All program back in February 2020 at both Avila Beach and Morro Rock State Park.

In Avila Beach alone, an average of 250 people use the wheelchair program each year at no cost to them.

“To be able to provide these chairs for free, we hear from people over and over again that they really get a chance to live at a higher quality of life and to be like everyone else who can get out there and enjoy this beautiful environment we live in,” said Bridget Ready, Jack’s Helping Hand co-founder.

There are five wheelchairs in total in Avila Beach and Morro Bay. These wheelchairs cost around $25,000 each and were funded by the California Coastal Conservancy and the Christopher Reeve Foundation.

To reserve a beach wheelchair, click here.