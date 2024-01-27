NRC to hold two public meetings in Feb. on Diablo Canyon license renewal

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will hold two scoping meetings in February to discuss the environmental evaluation and review process for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s license renewal application.

The power plant’s current operating licenses expire in November 2024 for Unit 1 and August 2025 for Unit 2.

In November 2023, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) filed an application to renew the power plant’s licenses for an additional 20 years of operation.

That came after California Governor Gavin Newsom, amid increasing calls to keep the power plant running as the state transitions to more renewable energy sources, signed a bill that allows for extended operations at Diablo Canyon until 2030.

For the power plant to keep running, the NRC must renew its licenses. That renewal process typically takes a couple of years, but PG&E has received permission to continue operating Diablo Canyon while its license renewal application is being reviewed.

The first of the two NRC scoping meetings will be virtual. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The second meeting, which will be in-person only, will be held at the Embassy Suites on Madonna Rd. in San Luis Obispo from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. Before the meeting, NRC staff will hold an open house starting at 5 p.m. for informal discussions and to answer questions from the public.

At both meetings, staff will seek the public’s input on potential issues that should be addressed in the environmental review of the plant’s application.

Anyone who plans to provide comments at the meetings should contact Kim Conway by Jan. 31, by emailing kimberly.conway@nrc.gov or calling (301) 415-1335.

More information on submitting written comments on the NRC’s scoping process for the Diablo Canyon license renewal application can be found at this link. Comments are due by Friday, Feb. 23.

A copy of the Diablo Canyon license renewal application is available for public review at the San Luis Obispo Library. More information is available on the NRC website.