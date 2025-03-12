PG&E hosts fire preparedness meeting to address community concerns

Kelsey Winery in Avila Beach, a popular getaway for locals and tourists, is surrounded by brush-filled mountains.

Its owner, Keith Kelsey, says the area hasn’t seen a fire in more than 80 years.

“It’s something that we really worry about. The winery is all wood. My dad’s house is next door. I'm right down the road. If a fire gets going at the end of summer, it would get going like crazy. It’s going to be scary,” he said.

Kelsey says he takes fire safety very seriously and keeps an extra vigilant eye on the area during fire season.

“What I do is keep a water can and hose on my truck ready to go, so if a spark starts up, I can run over and get it out,” he says.

PG&E held a townhall on Tuesday to address concerns from local residents like Kelsey.

Officials shared safety tips in case your home is affected by an emergency weather situation.

"The best thing you can do is have a plan in place. Don’t be surprised. Come up with two exit routes from your house, have a meeting place designated with your family and learn what you will do to get your pets. Also, having emergency bags ready to go,” said Sydney August, regional safety director for PG&E “

PG&E also reminds residents that making sure all of your equipment, such as fire extinguishers are up to date and in working order.