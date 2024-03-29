Port San Luis secures funding for breakwater upkeep

Built more than a century ago, Port San Luis in Avila Beach continues to thrive, welcoming visitors to its restaurants, fishermen to its waters, and adventurers to activities like kayaking and boating.

But business owners at the port, like Vincent Shay, say it wouldn’t be possible without the 2,000-foot-long breakwater.

“Without the breakwater? My gosh, I don't think that we would have the waterfront, facilities, or public buildings here or even the beaches the way they look right now,” Shay said.

Breakwaters like this one play a crucial role in protecting the inner bay, harbor, and marine facilities from the impact of heavy surf and waves with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers handling routine maintenance.

“They recently completed the major repair and reconstruction project to put it back to engineered specifications,” explained Suzy Watkins, Port San Luis Harbor Director.

Port San Luis recently received $23,000 secured by Rep. Salud Carbajal in the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriation Act, all of which will be going toward future breakwater maintenance.

“We are very grateful to Congressman Carbajal and his office for their work in helping us maintain the asset and ensure the accessibility for recreational and commercial boaters and the public,” Watkins said.