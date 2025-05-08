Portion of Bob Jones Trail to close for tree maintenance. Here's when

A portion of Bob Jones Trail will temporarily close from May 13 to May 15. Crews will be working on it from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those days.

"We tried to pick a time where it wouldn't be as crowded, even though the Bob Jones Trail is always crowded," said Tammy Wise, the senior vegetation program manager for Pacific Gas & Electric.

So, which trees are getting a trim? Wise says trees need to be at least 12 feet from the power lines

"That doesn't mean we're taking 12 feet off a tree," said Wise. "That means if a tree is 10 feet away from the high voltage power lines, we would only be taking 2 feet off the tree. We'd be giving it a little haircut."

She says that she and her team are working to protect the trees just as much as they are working to protect the power lines to maintain power to nearby communities.

"All of us are total tree geeks that work for vegetation management," said Wise. "We do care for the trees, and we want to make sure that you know if a tree is healthy, that we're only trimming it the bare minimum."

"It's going to be a bit sad, but we will manage," said Kate McGuire, a hiker. "We'll find some of the other beautiful trails in the area. There are so many."