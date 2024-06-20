Report says section of Avila Beach 1 of 10 most-polluted nationally. Officials say otherwise

Avila Beach is a popular spot for many people.

“Avila is beautiful. We love it." Brianne Reed, a Santa Maria Resident, said."We usually take our dog to the dog beach, like right here. It's beautiful.”

However, some have concerns following Surfrider Foundation’s 2023 Clean Water Report.

The report, released in May, found that out of more than 500 weekly samples from this beach in 2023, 35% of them failed to meet state health standards for recreational waters.

I spoke with Niel Dilworth, a Surfrider Foundation volunteer who helps collect samples every week for a specific type of bacteria.

"Enterococcus bacteria is the EPA's basic indicator of the possibility of human waste in the water," Dilworth said. "It's not a definitive indicator, but it's where the determination starts.”

Last year, at the same location, the study shows the organization found 34% of samples also had high bacteria levels.

San Luis Obispo County’s Health Agency also collects ocean water samples on a weekly basis. If bacterial levels exceed water quality advisory levels, advisory signs are posted. Two were issued in Morro Bay and one in Avila Beach in 2023.

When I contacted the county’s health agency department, their public information specialist stated that their testing did not identify the same contamination levels identified in Surfrider’s report.

Why are the findings different?

Dilworth explains it could be due to the timing of the tests. Surfrider samples are on Thursdays, while the County samples are on Mondays.

“That's enough of a spread that you've gone through several tide cycles," Dilworth notes. "It may have rained, may not have rained, may have been cloudy, may have been very hot and sunny for part of that period of time.”

In an email, Port San Luis Facilities' Manager also pointed out to me that the proximity to the creek can affect results. Samples taken closer to the creek may show higher bacteria levels, as he says creeks typically have more bacteria.

Surfrider emphasizes they are not trying to scare people.

“We want to inform people and help them make a wise decision," Dilworth says.

According to the study, Avila Beach ranked eighth in contamination among 10 priority beaches in the country.

Imperial Beach in San Diego topped the list, with 100% of samples containing high bacteria levels. A third beach in California also cracked the top 10 — Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica.