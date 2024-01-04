Roundabout project in Avila Beach up for discussion by SLO County Board of Supervisors

An intersection in the Avila Beach area that sees a lot of traffic congestion could be getting a roundabout.

"I ride my road bike and I go down Shell Beach Road and I transition down Avila to Ontario, and you really have to be careful in going across those lanes," said local Tom Dobyns.

He says pedaling through the busy intersection of Highway 101 and Avila Beach Drive can be stressful.

"Yeah, you can be backed up there for 10 minutes just on the off-ramp," Dobyns said.

Kenneth Ulrich drives to work at Avila Hot Springs every day and encounters a myriad of issues.

"There's just like a lot going on over there, so it definitely is pretty hard for people to figure it out," Ulrich said.

San Luis Obispo County Public Works says a project to improve the intersection has been in the works for years.

The project would include a roundabout, changes to the northbound off-ramp, and a bus stop. The total cost would be $13.8 million.

While many residents appreciate the county's efforts to alleviate the traffic problems, some are worried about how long construction will take.

"I'm praying for the engineers because it's a small area and I don't really, I can't picture a roundabout," Dobyns said.

Officials say traffic studies have shown the impacts of construction will be minimal.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet next Tuesday to discuss giving the project final approval.

"Whether it gets approved or not, I'm sure there are people that don't like roundabouts, but I think once it gets into operation, I think it'll be a good thing for our neighborhood," Dobyns said.

If the project receives approval, construction will begin in March and take almost two years.

Funding for the multi-million dollar project will be funded through various state and federal funds.

