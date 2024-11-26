SLO County pauses weekly ocean water quality testing

The first big storm of the season has hit the Central Coast, bringing with it a warning to stay out of the ocean water.

“You can tell during the storms the whole bay will fill up and it'll turn brown," said San Luis Obispo resident Rodger York.

These advisories come from San Luis Obispo County Public Health. The department's Environmental Health Services team usually tests ocean water weekly at 19 coastal locations, looking for bacteria that can indicate harmful microbes.

"Then you can make an informed decision whether you want your granddaughter to go into that water or not," said Avila Beach resident Kathy Pritchard.

But for the first time in over a decade, the county is pausing its weekly testing program due to state budget cuts.

Testing won’t resume until late March of 2025.

"This is just this year for now, and then we'll have to reevaluate [and] reassess as we go," explained Jeremiah Damery, Environmental Health Supervisor.

He adds that the county will still test the water after sewage spills or major storms, but for regular updates, residents can rely on the Surfrider Foundation’s SLO chapter.

They continue to test for Enterococcus bacteria, an indicator of water quality.

“Enterococcus is the EPA standard for bacteria in fresh water and salt water," said Niel Dilworth, Surfrider Foundation volunteer.

WATCH: How the Surfrider Foundation tests for dangerous bacteria at local beaches

Whose waste is in the creek? New testing method aims to find out

Earlier this year, KSBY spoke with Dilworth about the foundation's efforts to identify the sources of contamination.

"It would be nice if we didn't have to worry about testing the water in the creek someday," Dilworth said. "That would be our ultimate goal — to put ourselves out of business.”

Until the county resumes testing, Damery says Surfrider’s data is a reliable resource.

To stay informed on the Surfrider Foundation’s weekly water sampling quality data, click here.