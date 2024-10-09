'Very disappointed': Popular Avila Beach RV campsites set to close

For nearly 20 years, Paso Robles resident Sally Coons has called the Woodyard in Avila Beach her favorite RV camping spot.

"In the morning you get up and the sun's rising and you hear the waves crashing, sit down here and have your coffee," Coons said.

But earlier this summer, when she went online to book her usual spot, she noticed both the Woodyard and Nobi Point sites were scheduled to close starting November 16.

“There was 27 sites. They're getting rid of 19," Coons said.

She’s not the only one who was surprised.

“We're very disappointed," said Modesto resident Scott Oakley. "Our family's been coming here for close to 30 years.”

"We hear that this place is going to close. It's just sad," said Nevada City resident Cheri Smith.

With RV campers looking for answers, KSBY News reporter Olivia González-Britt reached out to the Port San Luis Harbor District to find out why.

Business Manager Suzanne Aguirre explained over the phone that they’ve been in talks with the California Coastal Commission for years. Due to concerns over blocking the public's view of the ocean, the oceanfront campsites will no longer be permitted after next month.

Coons disagrees with the reasoning.

“The RV section takes up about 1.15 miles, so 15% of that view is taken up by RVs, but 85% of the view is available,” she said.

Aguirre says they’re exploring alternative options while continuing discussions with the Coastal Commission.

She says while there is no final decision yet, the options being considered include turning the spots into parking, mixed-use, or strictly day use.