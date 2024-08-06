Whose waste is in the creek? New testing method aims to find out

For 12 years, local Niel Dilworth has collected water samples from creeks and beaches in San Luis Obispo County as a volunteer for the Surfrider Foundation.

He tests for Enterococcus bacteria, an indicator of potential human waste contamination.

The organization aims to raise awareness and find solutions to ocean pollution.

“The primary, basically, goal [is] making it possible for people to go and use the recreational waters of this country without being worried about getting sick," Dilworth explained.

Their research shows that pollution at recreational beaches results in 20,000 health advisories annually.

Just within the last month, San Luis Obispo County issued three advisories following sewage spills in Morro Bay and Pismo Beach.

Some beachgoers are becoming used to these announcements.

“I do think that everybody should be aware that by getting in the ocean, [there are] risks," said Sabrina Munann, Avila Beach visitor.

“I actually get a daily email with LA County Health that gives health reports, beach reports,” added tourist Tina Bonacci.

Now, a relatively new DNA testing method aims to help Surfrider identify the sources of waste in the water.

“That lab work is done in a lab in Denver. We collect the samples," Dilworth said.

Once Surfrider detects high waste levels, they’ll test for DNA and determine whether they’re dealing with waste from cattle, pigs, horses, dogs, geese, or people.

KSBY

Within a year, they’ll present their findings to both regional and county agencies.

“That's the most important part because the human bacteria is the most hazardous to us," Dilworth said.

San Luis Obispo County’s Health Agency collects ocean water samples weekly but doesn't use DNA testing because their state-funded monitoring program doesn't allow it.

“They analyze the samples for indicator bacteria," said Jeremiah Damery, SLO County Environmental Health Supervisor.

Damery says the county health department doesn't have a process in place should Surfrider’s reports show alarming levels of human waste.

"I guess we have to kind of collaborate and, you know, figure things out... when and if that comes up,” he said.

Dilworth says the Surfrider Foundation’s ultimate goal is to "go out of business."

“That's our hope, you know, that potentially the county will combine and work to get grants to find out where these sources are and see if they can be remediated," Dilworth said.