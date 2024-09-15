Youth-oriented mental health advocacy event hosted in Avila Beach on Saturday

A free, youth-focused mental health advocacy event took place Saturday in Avila Beach.

It was called the Journey of Hope Festival and was hosted by local nonprofit Transitions-Mental Health Association.

"We've had a lot of really great interactions with our community members thus far," said Transitions-Mental Health event coordinator Kendra Belch. "And it's always a great opportunity to get other resources connected with each other so we can better help our community members as a whole, too."

The event at Avila Beach Golf Resort included live music, a drum circle, yoga, food and a presentation by Livi Redden from 2 to 3 p.m. Redden is an author and TEDx speaker, according to the Journey of Hope Festival event webpage.

"We have a huge resource here today because education advocacy is huge," said mental health presenter Shannon McDermott. "And part of that means exposure to resource fairs. ... People can get signed up for resources while also having a really fun time.”

Transitions-Mental Health Association will be hosting another event in October called Trunks of Treasure. That will be on October 6 in San Luis Obispo.