Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityAvila Beach

Actions

Youth-oriented mental health advocacy event hosted in Avila Beach on Saturday

The event ran from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. The organization behind the event is hosting another in early October.
Journey of Hope Festival, September 2024.png
Posted
and last updated

A free, youth-focused mental health advocacy event took place Saturday in Avila Beach.

It was called the Journey of Hope Festival and was hosted by local nonprofit Transitions-Mental Health Association.

"We've had a lot of really great interactions with our community members thus far," said Transitions-Mental Health event coordinator Kendra Belch. "And it's always a great opportunity to get other resources connected with each other so we can better help our community members as a whole, too."

The event at Avila Beach Golf Resort included live music, a drum circle, yoga, food and a presentation by Livi Redden from 2 to 3 p.m. Redden is an author and TEDx speaker, according to the Journey of Hope Festival event webpage.

"We have a huge resource here today because education advocacy is huge," said mental health presenter Shannon McDermott. "And part of that means exposure to resource fairs. ... People can get signed up for resources while also having a really fun time.”

Transitions-Mental Health Association will be hosting another event in October called Trunks of Treasure. That will be on October 6 in San Luis Obispo.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community