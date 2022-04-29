Cal Poly and UCSB baseball battle for the top spot in the Big West

The blue-green rivalry series gets underway on Friday at Baggett Stadium as Cal Poly hosts UC Santa Barbara with the top place in the Big West at stake.

It's a battle between the two most talented teams in the conference. UCSB has yet to lose a series this season, currently hitting .277 as a team, scoring 259 runs in its 37 games this year.

"Santa Barbara does everything well. High-end starting pitching, they take care of the ball defensively, there is a reason they are number one in the Big West and have a good overall record," Mustangs head coach Larry Lee said.

The Mustangs host UCSB for a three-game series this weekend, hoping for a packed house at Baggett.

"The fans here in SLO are the best. There is nothing like playing a game here at Baggett, the fans are the best here," Joe Yorke added.

Drew Thorpe will start on the hill Friday for Cal Poly and Ryan Gallagher will start for UC Santa Barbara. First pitch is Friday at 6 p.m.