Cal Poly debuts newest addition to Alex G. Spanos Stadium

A new addition to the Alex G. Spanos Stadium at Cal Poly had its grand opening on Saturday.

The Cal Poly Partners Plaza is a new, 14,000-square-foot hospitality area behind the north endzone.

Officials say the multi-purpose venue can host concerts, live events, campus community members, and people hoping to watch the game.

Saturday's opening ceremony featured the Cal Poly marching band, cheerleaders, and a ribbon-cutting before the school's homecoming game.

The plaza's construction was organized by Cal Poly partners, a non-profit that serves to enhance the Cal Poly experience, according to a press release.