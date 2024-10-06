Watch Now
Cal Poly Mustangs

Actions

Cal Poly debuts newest addition to Alex G. Spanos Stadium

NEW CP PLAZA VO.00_00_24_26.Still002.png
KSBY
NEW CP PLAZA VO.00_00_24_26.Still002.png
Posted

A new addition to the Alex G. Spanos Stadium at Cal Poly had its grand opening on Saturday.

The Cal Poly Partners Plaza is a new, 14,000-square-foot hospitality area behind the north endzone.

Officials say the multi-purpose venue can host concerts, live events, campus community members, and people hoping to watch the game.

Saturday's opening ceremony featured the Cal Poly marching band, cheerleaders, and a ribbon-cutting before the school's homecoming game.

The plaza's construction was organized by Cal Poly partners, a non-profit that serves to enhance the Cal Poly experience, according to a press release.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg