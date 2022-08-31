Cal Poly football kicks off the 2022 season at Fresno State on Thursday

The Cal Poly football team officially kicks off the 2022 season against Fresno State on Thursday night.

Head coach Beau Baldwin enters his third season as the Mustangs head coach. Coach says the past 7-8 months of the off-season have been successful and that the program is buying into what his staff is trying to build at Cal Poly.

"This is as much fun as I've had over a 7-8 month period in a while because this is what you love doing and I love the process of it too. Saturdays are fun, don't get me wrong, those three hours are incredible, but I really love seeing the growth we've seen from our guys. You have a continuity in building something where everyone is on board, everyone is understanding the same direction, and what direction we're going, they are all on the same page," coach Baldwin said.

Fresno State has won the last eight meetings against Cal Poly. The last meeting was in 2021 when the Mustangs fell to the Bulldogs 63 to 10. Last season, Fresno State went 10-3 on the season and 6-2 in the Mountain West.

"We look at it as an opportunity to put ourselves out there against a very strong opponent... The opportunity to go out there and feel like I just gotta win this play, I gotta win that play, this play... ultimately it puts you in a chance to win the ball game, and that's the mindset we will have in every game we play," Baldwin added.

The game will air on FS1 from Bulldog Stadium on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.