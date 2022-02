CJ Silas enters her 20th season as the public address announcer for Cal Poly baseball. It's her tenth season hosting the CJ Silas show on ESPN radio, and also serves as the play-by-play announcer for Allan Hancock College baseball and football.

She has spent her entire career breaking down barriers as a woman in a male-dominated field and making her name for herself in the world of sports. She hopes her story ventures into Major League Baseball one day as an announcer in the big leagues.