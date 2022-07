Ellie Edles Williams has been named the head coach of the Cal Poly women's tennis program.

Williams played at UC Davis and graduated in 2013. She served as an assistant at Cal Poly from 2019 to 2020 then took interim head coaching duties at Cal State Fullerton for the 2021-22 season, leading the Titans to a 16-8 record.

Williams looks forward to continuing to lead the Mustangs program to success.