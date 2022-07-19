Three Central Coast athletes were selected in the first two rounds of MLB Draft.

Cal Poly shortstop and San Luis Obispo native Brooks Lee became the highest pick out of Cal Poly, selected as the eighth pick by the Minnesota Twins. Cal Poly pitcher Drew Thorpe was selected 61st by the New York Yankees.

Thorpe and Lee made history becoming the first Mustangs selected in the first two rounds of the same MLB Draft.

The Baltimore Orioles selected Mission Prep graduate and Paso Robles native Dylan Beavers as the 33rd pick of the draft.