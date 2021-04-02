Watch
Local hospitals to host blood drives to address shortage of blood

Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 02, 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic all but canceled blood drives on the Central Coast and nationwide, creating a critical shortage of blood.

Now, local hospitals are once again hosting blood drives to bolster local and national blood supplies.

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals are partnering with Vitalant to host these blood drives.

Blood drives are scheduled on the following dates:

  • Marian Regional Medical Center – Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 10am-2pm at the parking lot on Cypress Way between Palisades Drive and Suey Road
  • French Hospital Medical Center – Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 10am-3pm at the back parking lot, 1911 South Johnson Avenue, San Luis Obispo
  • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital – Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 9am - 2pm in the Annex Conference Room, 345 South Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande

Community members wishing to donate can sign up online.

