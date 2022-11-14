Active vehicle pursuit along on HWY 166, CHP confirms

CHP SLO confirmed units from their Santa Maria Dispatch Office are responding to a pursuit along Highway 166.

The first reports came in at around 3:50 P.M.

A viewer called in claiming he saw anywhere from 15 to 20 patrol vehicles rushing on Highway 166. CHP hasn’t commented on the extent of the pursuit, or the number of units involved

Based on the police scanner, the chase began in the Santa Maria area and ended near Kern County. It was also said in the scanner that officers deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle and that all four tires on the car became flat.

CHP SLO said traffic stopped, and there is no estimated time for reopening.

No word on why the pursuit began.

This is a developing story.

We will continue to provide updates as they come in.