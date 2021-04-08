Carpinteria residents asked to shelter in place

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking people in Carpinteria to shelter in place due to law enforcement activity.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said this affects those living in the area of Carpinteria Ave. and Cramer Rd.

Residents in the immediate area of Carpinteria Av/Cramer in Carpinteria shelter-in-place for LE activity. Residents are advised to stay inside unless told to leave by LE personnel. We will provide an update when the situation is clear and residents can leave. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) April 8, 2021

People are asked to stay indoors unless they are told to leave by law enforcement.

