Carpinteria residents asked to shelter in place

KSBY
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 8:58 AM, Apr 08, 2021
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking people in Carpinteria to shelter in place due to law enforcement activity.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said this affects those living in the area of Carpinteria Ave. and Cramer Rd.

People are asked to stay indoors unless they are told to leave by law enforcement.

KSBY will provide updates as they are released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

