Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Paso Robles

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, on Tuesday at approximately 1:15 a.m., members of the San Luis Obispo Regional Special Weapons and Tactics team were involved in a fatal shooting while attempting to arrest an armed and barricaded suspect.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Los Angeles, was shot by SWAT when he failed to surrender and instead reached for a handgun.

The suspect was then pronounced dead and the handgun was recovered at the scene.

No bystanders or police officers were injured.

The Paso Robles Police Department began the investigation earlier in the day at approximately 4:00 p.m. near the 2400 block of Branch Creek Circle in Paso Robles.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex after reports the suspect had discharged a firearm from the balcony of an apartment. The suspect also allegedly pointed the same gun at his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her.

Police Chief Ty Lewis said, “I requested the assistance of the SLO Regional SWAT team due to the hire risk nature of this situation. The suspect was armed with a gun and had barricaded himself in an apartment, refusing to cooperate with officers. The suspect fired several shots at officers while they attempted to negotiate with him. This situation posed extreme risk to the community and officers. Unfortunately, this event ended tragically when the suspect ignored officer commands and reached for his gun. The officers were left with no choice but to defend themselves.”

SWAT medics and Paso Robles Emergency Services personnel provided immediate treatment to the suspect be he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

Chief Ty Lewis is set to hold a press conference regarding the incident at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at the Paso Robles City Council Chambers.

The investigation continues as PRPD investigators work with the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the shooting.