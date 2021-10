Lompoc Police Department confirmed they are investigating two shootings.

Neighbors reported police activity around 2:20 P.M. at the intersection of Maple St. and K St. in Lompoc.

Caution tape and several marked vehicles are on scene investigating the incident.

Lompoc Police Department has yet to confirm if the two shootings are related or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, KSBY News will have more details once they are made available.