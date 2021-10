Lompoc Police is requesting residents to adhere to a shelter-in-place order, which was sent via message as an emergency alert around 8:28 P.M.

According to the alert, there are reports of “shots fired in the area of the 700 block of Cypress Ave.” in Lompoc.

The police department is asking the community to report any suspicious activity to (805) 736- 2341.

This is a breaking news story, KSBY News will have updates as more information is made available.