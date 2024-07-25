Watch Now
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office issues then lifts shelter in place

Police Tape, Police Search, Police Line (FILE)
23ABC News
Police Tape, Police Search, Police Line (FILE)
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jul 25, 2024

The SLO County Sheriff's Office issued a Shelter in Place in Nipomo around 6:30 a.m. due to ongoing law enforcement activity.

From E Thompson Avenue to E chestnut Street, to Cedarwood Street to E Knotts St, residents were advised to not enter the area.

At 7:06 a.m., the order was lifted. For more information on the alerts, visit San Luis Obispo County's page for current emergency information.

This is a developing story, and the cause has yet to be revealed. We will continue to share updates as they are provided.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png