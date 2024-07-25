San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office issues then lifts shelter in place

The SLO County Sheriff's Office issued a Shelter in Place in Nipomo around 6:30 a.m. due to ongoing law enforcement activity.

From E Thompson Avenue to E chestnut Street, to Cedarwood Street to E Knotts St, residents were advised to not enter the area.

At 7:06 a.m., the order was lifted. For more information on the alerts, visit San Luis Obispo County's page for current emergency information.

This is a developing story, and the cause has yet to be revealed. We will continue to share updates as they are provided.