Suspicious package investigation prompts shelter in place for parts of Orcutt

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package in the area of Foster Road and Odie Lane in Orcutt.

Foster Road is closed from Orcutt Road to Hummel Drive.

The shelter in place is requested for residents to the south of road closures ending at Union Valley Parkway.

