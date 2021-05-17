Watch
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

Suspicious package investigation prompts shelter in place for parts of Orcutt

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 8:54 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 23:55:24-04

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package in the area of Foster Road and Odie Lane in Orcutt.

Foster Road is closed from Orcutt Road to Hummel Drive.

The shelter in place is requested for residents to the south of road closures ending at Union Valley Parkway.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7