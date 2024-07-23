Two people are dead after a head-on collision on the 46 East after midnight

A driver and passenger in a Hyundai died on the scene after crashing into an oncoming Ford truck around midnight.

The crash was reported to have happened on the 46 East, four miles east of the Cholame Y.

According to Templeton CHP, the Hyundai attempted to pass a tractor trailer and drove into the opposing lane. It then collided head-on at an unknown speed with the truck.

As a result, both the driver and passenger in the Hyundai sustained fatal injuries and were reported dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford, a man from Gilroy, was taken to a local hospital after sustaining major injuries.

The identities of those killed are being withheld until their families are notified.

Officials believe impairment due to alcohol and drugs are not related to the incident.