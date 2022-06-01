This Breville Espresso Machine Has More Than 15,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering trading in your daily coffee shop runs for a way of making quality espresso at home, this Breville espresso machine has a whopping 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Reviewers say it has completely changed their morning routine.

The Breville espresso machine comes in black sesame or stainless steel; both versions are priced at about $700. With an integrated burr grinder that turns coffee beans into espresso in less than one minute, the Breville espresso machine delivers the right amount of freshly ground coffee on demand, depending on how strong you prefer your brew. It also has a 67-ounce water tank.

Using the machine is quite simple even for beginners, as the two dual-wall, pressurized filters regulate pressure, making it easy for those with no experience. More experienced baristas, however, can use the single-wall, non-pressurized filters, which give you more room to experiment with different grind sizes, grind amounts and tamping pressure. The machine is also easy to clean, as it removes excess water from the filter basket after coffee extraction. This causes the used grounds to form a dry puck for quicker cleanup.

The espresso machine has 18,000 reviews and more than 15,000 are a full 5 stars. With a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, 85% give the machine 5 stars, while another 8% give it four stars. Customers say although it does have a bit of a learning curve, it’s easy to use and is cheaper than going to the coffee shop every day. This Breville espresso machine comes highly recommended.

One customer who gave it a full 5 stars even updated their review after a year to say that it is still working perfectly.

“This is my first espresso machine, and I must say, I am very impressed,” they wrote. “The reason I bought it was mainly because I was tired of reloading my Starbucks card, and I missed real Italian espressos from Italy. I had tried brewing with Moka pots, but it just didn’t work out. The Breville is spot-on!”

Another fan titled their review “the best coffee machine period,” saying they weren’t even sure how to start describing a product they called “amazing.”

“You will not be disappointed if you are willing to learn and take the time to perfect your skill,” they wrote. “It took us about an hour to dial it into that perfect cup so be patient and experiment. Everybody is different and does not like coffee the same way. This will give you a full range of possibilities you never dreamed were possible at home.”

Some reviewers also offered tips to not only make sure you get the most out of the machine, but also keep it in working order. They recommend cleaning it regularly and deeply, plus watching YouTube tutorials before making your first cup. They also suggest calling customer service with your questions before attempting something you don’t understand.

If the $700 price tag of the Breville espresso machine is a bit steep for you, Amazon has a handful of lower-priced espresso machines as well.

This Mr. Coffee One-Touch Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine is $298 and has more than 1,700 5-star reviews. The machine has a 19-bar Italian pump that Mr. Coffee says delivers ideal pressure to extract robust coffee flavors and only one button, which takes the guesswork out of making the perfect cup of espresso. It also includes an automatic milk frother and a removable milk reservoir. The cup tray adjusts to fit tall and short mugs.

Another option is this Gevi Espresso Machine for $200. You can save an additional $20 by clipping a coupon, taking the price to $180.

With more than 1,500 reviews, the machine has 4.3 out of 5 stars. Customers say it is easy to use, easy to clean and makes a great cup of coffee. Many also love the auto-shutoff feature so they don’t have to worry about accidentally leaving it on when heading to work.

Have you been considering investing in an espresso machine to replace your daily coffee shop trips?

