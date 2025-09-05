Spirit Airlines cancels routes in 11 cities amid financial struggles

Spirit Airlines announced it will permanently discontinue 11 routes serving U.S. cities as the budget carrier continues to grapple with mounting financial difficulties that have led to two bankruptcy filings in less than a year.

The routes set to be canceled on Oct. 2 include service to:



Albuquerque, New Mexico (ABQ)

Birmingham, Alabama (BHM)

Boise, Idaho (BOI)

Chattanooga, Tennessee (CHA)

Columbia, South Carolina (CAE)

Oakland, California (OAK)

Portland, Oregon (PDX)

Sacramento, California (SMF)

Salt Lake City, Utah (SLC)

San Diego, California (SAN)

San Jose, California (SJC)

Plans to launch services in Macon, Georgia, later in October have also been canceled.

The airline said in a statement that it apologizes for the inconvenience to customers and will contact passengers with existing reservations to discuss their options.

Spirit filed for bankruptcy protection at the end of August, marking its second such filing in under a year after previously seeking protection in November. The carrier is working to reorganize its operations to address its ongoing financial challenges.

The route cancellations represent the latest effort by Spirit to streamline its operations as it navigates through the bankruptcy process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.