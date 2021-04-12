You Can Buy Mother-daughter Matching Outfits At Target

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When you’re a mom with a mini-me, the idea of donning matching dresses seems totally natural. In that pursuit, you’ll want to check out a new release by Target of mother-daughter matching outfits. It’s a cute and affordable collection to shop!

There’s also a selection of matching shirts for dads and brothers and a range of accessories. The Target mother-daughter matching outfits range from $12-30 and come in baby, toddler, girl, plus-size women and regular women’s sizes. They come from the brands Cat & Jack and Universal Thread.

Prints in the Mommy & Mini collection include teal and white eyelet fabrics, navy block, lilac block floral, yellow block floral, peach block floral, multicolor striped, blue and white striped, yellow ditsy floral, blue ditsy floral and navy ditsy floral (pictured below). Solid-color gauze dresses are also thrown into the mix.

“Play or pose in matching floral prints for a Mom and mini-me moment,” Target’s website reads. “Our Mom & Mini Collection for moms, girls and Baby features feminine dresses and rompers in fresh florals perfect for photos and all-day play. Finish off the look with matching accessories, like headbands, scrunchies, face masks and handbags.”

These mommy-and-me sets are so cute that they are selling out online. But you might have luck searching for pick-up at a local Target.

Looking for more mother-daughter matching outfits besides the ones at Target?

Walmart and Amazon showcase a big range of options. Matilda Jane has whimsical women’s and girl’s outfits to pair together in its soft and ruffled fabrics.

The Children’s Place isn’t just for kids, as you can see from its family matching section. The boys of the family are included too. The Children’s Place has a big selection of family T-shirts in particular, which are perfect when you want the whole family to sport patriotic shirts for the Fourth of July.

J.Crew has a small “Mini-me Shop” with outfits you can match together. The collection is mostly women’s tops to match girl’s dresses plus some T-shirts and accessories. Take, for example, the vibrant red eyelet top for mom and gingham dress for daughter.

Joyfolie has a “Made to Match” section with feminine, flowy, bohemian attire for mom and her mini. Skirts, dresses, tops, pajamas, and even shoes will fit both adults and children.

Designer and mother Alicia Bell created a “Little Bell” branch of her hand-block printed clothing line after her daughter was born. And many of the adult and child outfits on her site would pair well together.

Lilly Pulitzer regularly sells mother-daughter matching outfits in trademark colorful and preppy prints with fun names. Take, for example, this “Pink Blossom Try Your Zest” design. It comes in several different styles and clothing types for women (including dresses, skorts and shirts), with matching dresses for girls and babies.

It might not take long for your littles to outgrow the stage where they want to dress like mama, so take advantage while you can with your favorite mother-daughter clothing brand!

Is the new Target mother-daughter matching outfit line to your taste? Or would you pick one of the other brands mentioned?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.